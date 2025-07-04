RICH LOWRY ON BANANA BALL: Mom, apple pie and the Savannah Bananas — America at its rollicking best.

Major League Baseball is currently debating various rules changes to improve the game — when what it really needs is more players wearing capes and doing backflips.

That, at least, is the lesson of the Savanah Bananas, the barnstorming team that has come up with a madcap version of baseball that’s widely popular and is selling out stadiums around the country.

The Bananas, or the Nanners as devotees call them, sold out Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium back in April, with 81,000 in attendance.

Tickets for a couple of Nanner games at Yankee Stadium in September are selling on secondary sites at rates significantly higher than any Yankees game.

Who’s Yankee ace Max Fried compared to Dakota Stilts, the Bananas pitcher who bestrides the mound standing at 10 feet and 9 inches on, yes, stilts?