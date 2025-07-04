THE GRAY LADY WILL SELL NO BAD NEWS ABOUT DEMOCRATS UNTIL ITS TIME: NY Times: There Really Was a Gang Problem in Aurora, Colorado.

Last September, in the waning months of the election, the NY Times published a story titled “How the False Story of a Gang ‘Takeover’ in Colorado Reached Trump.” Mike Coffman, the conservative Republican mayor of Aurora, Colo., said he was at home on Tuesday night watching the presidential debate and bracing for the worst… “They’re taking over buildings,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re going in violently.” Mr. Coffman was contrite on Thursday as he told that story. After all, he had helped create the tall tale now sullying his city’s reputation. * * * * * * * * * And the general response from the left was a lot like the NY Times story above. They claimed it was a false story used by Trump to attack migrants. Today, the Times published a rebuttal of sorts about the same incidents. The tone of this one is very different. It’s headline reads, “Democrats Denied This City Had a Gang Problem. The Truth Is Complicated.“

Funny how the Gray Lady always wants to make sure that every “i” is dotted and every “t” is crossed in reporting a story that either negatively impacts Democrats during a presidential race, or might benefit the Republican candidate, even if it means taking months or years to inform their readers of a huge story: Almost Two Years after 2020 Election, the New York Times Discovers Hunter Biden Laptop and Corruption Investigations Are Real.

If you are really industrious, you can dig 20 pages into the A section of today’s New York Times and find a 1,700-word news story by three of its top reporters, relating that the Justice Department’s investigation of President Biden’s son, Hunter, is not merely a tax-matter. Turns out that prosecutors are probing his penchant for cashing in on his father’s political influence, through payments by overseas entities for which he did not register as a foreign agent. Well, I’ll be damned! Even better, if you wade 23 paragraphs into the story, you will learn that prosecutors are examining emails between Biden and his business associates that come from “a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. [Hunter] Biden in a Delaware repair shop.” You don’t say.

This has been going on for quite a while at the Times; as Byron York wrote on September 24th, 2008:

Today is a red-letter day for the New York Times. For the first time, the paper has reported in its news section that the Rev. Jeremiah Wright once uttered the phrase “God damn America.” Wright’s comments were widely reported and widely discussed beginning with an ABC News report six months ago. Barack Obama even had to give a much-publicized speech because of those words, and others. But the newspaper of record has never seen fit to publish Wright’s quote in its news pages. Until today.

Similarly, it took the Gray Lady a whole year to discover the “Luv Guv’s” crimes and misdemeanors in 2020:

Or as America’s Newspaper of Record reported in 2022: New York Times Announces They Have Finally Confirmed The Watergate Tapes Are Authentic.