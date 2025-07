IT’S HOW BIG? Two asteroids the size of 32 George Washingtons to pass Earth on Fourth of July. “And no, we’re not referring to one-dollar bills, but rather the man himself. And also no, this is not referring to the American inventor and peanut pioneer George Washington Carver, but the former US president.”

And he became a unit of measurement when, exactly?

Previously: Massive Asteroid About the Size of 69 American Alligators Will Pass by Earth Tuesday, NASA Warns.