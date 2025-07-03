INTERVIEW: Los Alamos Scientist’s Insights On The GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. “So you’d have to have those in a sequence that took all of that into account. You’re surely going to have suspended material. But if you can avoid the shock from the initial explosion for the second and third penetrators – you know that that is really highly, highly tuned delivery, and we have gotten very good now. I’m not saying that I know anything about that. I’m just saying that that was part of the discussion during the time that I was working on it, could we actually do these sequential miracles and get these things on target? And when we watch Elon Musk land rocket ships, we go, maybe we’re in that kind of a world.”