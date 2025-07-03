HAPPY BIRTHDAY, AMERICA: SRT is Back: Stellantis Revives Street and Racing Technology Division. “In a move guaranteed to crank the driveshafts of performance junkies and Mopar faithful alike, Stellantis announced the triumphant return of its iconic Street and Racing Technology (SRT) performance division. The revived SRT brand will now unify high-performance efforts across Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, promising a new (reborn) era of factory-built horsepower and street-and-track engineering prowess.”
