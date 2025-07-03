MSNBC REGULAR WANTS OTHER COUNTRIES TO SANCTION U.S.: ‘We Are The Bad Guys.’

Regular MSNBC guest Elie Mystal called on other countries to sanction the United States, claiming that especially after the American military carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, “we are the bad guys on the world stage.”

Mystal, who also serves as justice correspondent for The Nation, joined ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid on her new eponymous show to discuss the targeted strikes against Iran, and they both appeared to take the side of the world’s most prolific and eager state sponsor of terror.

“Joy, I’ve argued — and I don’t say this lightly — but our country needs to be sanctioned,” Mystal declared. “We are the bad guys on the world stage. We are a menace to not only free people everywhere, but we are a menace to peaceful people everywhere at this point.”