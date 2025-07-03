SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look Tough With a Baseball Bat.

The Democrats really are just overgrown theater kids. No matter how cringeworthy their last stunt was, rest assured that they will find a new stunt that will make everyone wince even harder with embarrassment. As President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ returned to the House of Representatives last night, the House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, needed to try something to make himself look tough in his opposition to the bill (even though he has no power to stop it if Republicans hold together). This is Jeffries, on Instagram, ‘looking tough’:

Based on Cynical Publius’ take on the “Big Beautiful Bill,” and considering that post-Trump, the Democrats have chosen to brand themselves as the party of death and violence, no wonder Jefferies is posing as a pint-sized version of Robert DeNiro’s Al Capone from The Untouchables:

Which is why, based on his past statements, Jeffries recommends not delaying further:

He’s really become an excellent salesman for the BBB: