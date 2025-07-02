WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Amazon will soon employ more robots than humans as 1 million machines toil across facilities.

Many of these robots cover the heavy lifting involved in warehouse work, picking items down from tall shelves and moving goods around facilities.

Others are advanced enough to help humans sort and package orders, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Three-quarters of Amazon’s global deliveries are now assisted in some way by robots, according to the company.

“They’re one step closer to that realization of the full integration of robotics,” Rueben Scriven, research manager at robotics consulting firm Interact Analysis, told the Journal.