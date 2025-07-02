WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Amazon will soon employ more robots than humans as 1 million machines toil across facilities.
Many of these robots cover the heavy lifting involved in warehouse work, picking items down from tall shelves and moving goods around facilities.
Others are advanced enough to help humans sort and package orders, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Three-quarters of Amazon’s global deliveries are now assisted in some way by robots, according to the company.
“They’re one step closer to that realization of the full integration of robotics,” Rueben Scriven, research manager at robotics consulting firm Interact Analysis, told the Journal.
Exit quote: “These advanced bots work in tandem with human workers at the Louisiana warehouse, handing products to employees to fill orders and reaching for hard-to-grab items inside shelves as workers supervise. Products whizz through this facility 25% faster than at other warehouses.”