TO BE FAIR, THEY HATE THE MIDDLE CLASS:
Breaking … all House Democrats to vote on a 68% tax hike for the middle class. https://t.co/x8bRIqcVop
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 2, 2025
TO BE FAIR, THEY HATE THE MIDDLE CLASS:
Breaking … all House Democrats to vote on a 68% tax hike for the middle class. https://t.co/x8bRIqcVop
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 2, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.