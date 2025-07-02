THEY’RE JUST DOING THE JOBS THAT LOCAL GOVERNMENT WON’T DO: Four more Portland Antifa riot suspects federally charged. “This brings the total federally charged so far to 17, devastating the numbers Antifa need to attack the building night after night. The cases are not being dropped immediately. Dozens of local Antifa riot cases have also not been dropped by the moderate district attorney, Nathan Vasquez. (Vasquez, running on a law and order platform, won against radical leftist incumbent Mike Schmidt in November last year.)”