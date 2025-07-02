HMM: Foxconn mysteriously tells Chinese workers to quit India and return to China.

Citing unspecified sources said to be familiar with the matter, the report claims that Foxconn has been telling Chinese workers to return, for about the last two months. So far over 300 Chinese workers have left, and one source claimed that most people remaining are support staff from Taiwan.

Neither Foxconn nor Apple have commented on the move.

It’s not known why Foxconn has done this, nor is it clear whether workers have been laid off or redeployed to the company’s facilities in China. The move, though, does follow Beijing officials reportedly working to prevent firms moving away from China.

Those officials are said to have been verbally encouraging China’s local governments and regulatory bodies to curb exports of equipment or technologies to India and Southeast Asia.

Overall, China has been making it harder for skilled labor to leave the country.