TRUMP SCORES $16M PAYOUT FROM PARAMOUNT AFTER EXPOSING DECEPTIVELY EDITED KAMALA INTERVIEW:

Former CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge posted on X, “As Trump campaign calls on @60Minutes to release ‘full, unedited transcript’ of Kamala Harris interview … There is precedent. When I interviewed then President Trump in July 2020 @CBSNews we posted the interview transcript.” Herridge noted that the left-wing network did the same thing for its 2019 interview with then-U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. “Full transcript = journalistic transparency,” she added.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) told The Daily Wire: “If the Harris campaign stands by all of the vice president’s comments, then I’m not sure why they wouldn’t support releasing the full interview. In fact, their refusal to join these calls only raises more questions.”

Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) also called on “60 Minutes” to release the full interview. “CBS has proven its bias,” Barrasso told The Daily Wire. “A news organization should never selectively edit a candidate’s words. The American people deserve full transparency and the full transcript.”

“Trump will receive $16 million upfront,” Fox News reported. “This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his future presidential library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an anticipation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network in the future. … Going forward, the network will promptly release full, unedited transcripts of future presidential candidates’ interviews.”