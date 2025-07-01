FINALLY, THE LONG-AWAITED MIAMI VICE MEETS LOONEY TUNES CROSSOVER EPISODE: Florida beachgoer finds nearly half a million dollars of cocaine wrapped in “Yosemite Sam” packaging.

A major storm has yet to hit Florida this hurricane season but that hasn’t stopped the annual deluge of drugs from making landfall.

A beachgoer on Sunday morning stumbled across nearly $500,000 worth of cocaine wrapped in “Yosemite Sam” packaging washed up on shore, authorities said, marking yet another discovery of illicit drugs along coasts in the Sunshine State.

The 25 kilos of drugs were wrapped in packaging featuring the iconic gun-brandishing cartoon character, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post, which included images of the cocaine.

“While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers, PLEASE call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office immediately and DO NOT touch suspicious packages,” the office said. “The contents could be extremely harmful. We’re here if you need us.”

Authorities said they confiscated the narcotics and logged them into evidence.