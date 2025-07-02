KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: A Big Step Towards Getting Boys Out of Girls’ Locker Rooms. “The individuals who orchestrated the obliteration of so many young women’s dreams will never be held accountable, but this is still an important correction. The University of Pennsylvania put itself in the center of this controversy, no doubt hoping that the institution would forever be given a place of honor in whatever leftist Utopia that they thought the Biden Commie Cabal was leading them towards. It’s good that the school has to take its lumps, even if the mea culpa is a faceless one.”