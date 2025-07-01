THE PRIDE SLIDE: In his Commentary newsletter today, Abe Greenwald writes:

As we discussed on the podcast today, a new Gallup poll finds that 58 percent of U.S. adults are “very” or “extremely” proud to be an American. This is a record low. For purposes of comparison consider that, in January 2001, when Gallup first ran this poll, 87 percent of those asked were very or extremely proud Americans. After 9/11, that shot up to 90 percent.

Dismal as this drop is, at least we can say that most Americans are still proud of their country.

Not so for Democrats—not even close. From Gallup: “Democrats are mostly responsible for the drop in U.S. pride this year, with 36% saying they are extremely or very proud, down from 62% a year ago.” Republicans are at 92 percent, and independents are at 53 percent.

* * * * * * * *

As Democrats have come under the sway of progressive and leftist ideas, they’ve come to agree that the U.S. is, on balance, a nasty place. Their pride in the country is conditional: It surfaces only when one of their own is in the White House. Which isn’t national pride at all—it’s pridefulness. No one put it better than Michelle Obama, who said of her husband’s Democratic nomination in 2008, “for the first time in my adult lifetime, I am really proud of my country.”

It never occurs to them that they can be proud of their country even when it’s not directly rewarding them. They can’t be proud of our being the oldest continuous democracy on the planet. They can’t celebrate the genius of our Constitution and its built-in mechanisms for preserving liberty and facilitating ongoing national improvement. What does America mean to them? Depends who’s in power when you ask. There’s no constancy to their appreciation of the greatest country the world has ever seen.