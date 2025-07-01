BACK TO THE FUTURE: Zohran’s Mamdani’s Communist Solution to Create Affordable Housing in NYC? Bring Back ‘The Projects.’
Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to be the landlord for all of the Big Apple. He wants to bring back a failed government housing experiment for a new generation of ill-informed New Yorkers.
He explains it here with cartoons. (WATCH)
SOCIALISM: In the 80s NYC seized 100K housing units making the largest landlord in the US. They became symbols of urban decay: mismanaged, poorly maintained, and rife with crime. Zohran doesn’t remember because he just became a citizen 7 years ago. pic.twitter.com/XTcdzCxqNa
Jane Jacobs, call your office! You too, Theodore Dalrymple!