July 1, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: Zohran’s Mamdani’s Communist Solution to Create Affordable Housing in NYC? Bring Back ‘The Projects.’

Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to be the landlord for all of the Big Apple. He wants to bring back a failed government housing experiment for a new generation of ill-informed New Yorkers.

He explains it here with cartoons. (WATCH)

Jane Jacobs, call your office! You too, Theodore Dalrymple!

Posted at 6:45 pm by Ed Driscoll