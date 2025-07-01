CHUCK SCHUMER, CLOSET LIBERTARIAN!
Schumer: "Today, it's USAID. Next it might be the IRS or the intelligence agencies"
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2025
Yes, that would be a good start.
Flashback:
