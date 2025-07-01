DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: California moves to allow non-related adults to consent to medical care for minors, enroll them in school to support immigrant families.

A bill working its way through the California State Legislature would allow individuals not related to a child in the state to consent to medical care for a minor, potentially without informing the child’s legal guardians.

The bill, AB495, passed the Assembly on June 3 in a 62 to 7 vote. It is now in the state Senate, where hearings are set for July 1 and 7. Celeste Rodriguez introduced the legislation in the Assembly.

The bill amends existing law, which allows a caregiver 18 years of age or older who is related to the minor to sign a “caregiver’s authorization affidavit” and enroll the minor in school, as well as consent to medical care. Under the amendment, those persons who are authorized to sign a caregiver’s authorization affidavit are expanded to include a “nonrelative extended family member.”