DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: California moves to allow non-related adults to consent to medical care for minors, enroll them in school to support immigrant families.
A bill working its way through the California State Legislature would allow individuals not related to a child in the state to consent to medical care for a minor, potentially without informing the child’s legal guardians.
The bill, AB495, passed the Assembly on June 3 in a 62 to 7 vote. It is now in the state Senate, where hearings are set for July 1 and 7. Celeste Rodriguez introduced the legislation in the Assembly.
The bill amends existing law, which allows a caregiver 18 years of age or older who is related to the minor to sign a “caregiver’s authorization affidavit” and enroll the minor in school, as well as consent to medical care. Under the amendment, those persons who are authorized to sign a caregiver’s authorization affidavit are expanded to include a “nonrelative extended family member.”
More:
Over 300,OO0 children are unaccounted for after migrating to the US and California’s answer is to permit anyone 18 or older to fill out a one page affidavit to claim guardianship of the child. Schools cannot call CPS. No proof of kinship needed. Relative by marriage 5 times removed or a friend, neighbor (or trafficker) is just fine. Just swear that you tried to find the parents but couldn’t. And the kid is yours. No questions asked. No proof. No blood test. No paperwork. Just an affidavit. No wonder California is home to the most sex- trafficking kids. AB495 will pass, because Democrats place politics above children.
Is this a child trafficking legalization bill? Advanced grooming for “trans” kids? Both?