IT’S PROBABLY PAST TIME FOR ANOTHER CUT: Fed rate cut bets rise after Powell doesn’t rule out July. “Short-term interest-rate futures pointed to about a one-in-four chance of a rate cut by the Fed’s July 29-30 meeting after the comments at a central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal, up from less than one-in-five from earlier. A rate cut by September is seen as virtually certain, with two more rate cuts expected by yearend, based on market pricing.”