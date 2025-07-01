JOEL KOTKIN: Why we need to talk about black anti-Semitism.

Like the tragic children of Gaza, minority children are being groomed to hate Israel – as well as the people who predominate there. In Oakland a teacher held an unauthorized teach-in, reports the New York Times, including a coloring book for elementary students with a Palestinian character who says, “A group of bullies called Zionists wanted our land so they stole it by force and hurt many people.”

This conflict poses a major problem for the Democratic Party, where both groups have long been key bastions. Most established Democratic figures – including uber-party apparatchik Donna Brazile, Bill Clinton Nancy Pelosi, California Governor Newsom – have remained pro-Israel. But heavily-black Oakland recently elected as Mayor Barbara Lee, a longtime opponent of the Jewish state’s resistance; and in Los Angeles the anti-Israel Democratic Socialists – the party of New York’s Zohran Mamdani – are ascendent.

Some, like the well-connected Bay Area publicist Sam Lauder insist that well-financed groups like his Democratic Majority for Israel will succeed in halting the pro-Hamas trend. There is certainly some solace to be found in the defeat, heavily funded by Jewish Democrats, of Squad members Corrie Bush and Jamaal Bowman. Yet this strategy also has its downsides: casting Jews as outsiders seeking to use their money to shape black leadership. This is likely to become a major theme in the upcoming New York mayoralty race where, as of now, African-Americans and Jews are the key electoral bulwarks against the rise of the anti-Israel socialist Mamdani.