WORST HITLER EVER: Trump Admin Demands UN Fire Palestinian Rights Envoy Over ‘Virulent Antisemitism and Support for Terrorism.’

The Trump administration has formally requested that the United Nations (U.N.) remove Francesca Albanese from her role as the special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, citing her “virulent antisemitism and support for terrorism” as well as her misrepresentation of her legal qualifications, according to private communications between U.S. and U.N. officials obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The U.N. reappointed Albanese—a vocal Israel critic who blamed the Jewish state for Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror spree and compared Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler—to her post earlier this year over the Trump administration’s objections. Since that time, she has penned “threatening letters” to companies across the globe, warning them to cut business ties with Israel or face “potential criminal liability,” according to the Trump administration.

Albanese wrote threatening letters—which the Trump administration described as “riddled with inflammatory rhetoric and false accusations”—to some of the “most prominent American corporations in varied sectors including technology, financial services, manufacturing, and hospitality” in recent weeks, prompting the State Department to raise its concerns with U.N. secretary-general Antonio Guterres earlier this month and demand her termination.