HOW ONE MAN IN PAKISTAN ALLEGEDLY FLEECED ARIZONA’S HEALTH CARE SYSTEM FOR $560M:

A man operating from Pakistan fleeced more than $560 million from Arizona’s safety-net health care system by sending in false claims for drug and alcohol treatment, according to a grand jury indictment filed in federal court.

Arizona authorities have investigated businesses associated with the man, Farrukh Ali, for two years. They had not brought charges against him until the June grand jury indictment.

The purported fraudulent billings paid to Ali would represent a staggering 20% of the entire statewide “sober living” scheme, which authorities have said involved as much as $2.5 billion.