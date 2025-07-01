ALL MY FLORIDA ACQUAINTANCES SEEM TO BE WRITING THIS SAME COLUMN LATELY: I fled NYC for Florida — Sorry, Mamdani-fearing Democrats, we’re full!

To this day many Floridians habitually send real-estate listings to their ideologically aligned friends up north — those who longed to join the “Great Migration” but whose work or family obligations made them stay put.

When those friends complained about their deteriorating schools, the congestion tax or rising crime, we’d send back an alligator gif, a Florida flag emoji or a video of tough-talking DeSantis describing the fate of protesters who dare to block Florida traffic.

Come join us, we’d say.

Now a different group is looking in our direction — and we’re not feeling so encouraging.

These people didn’t think the COVID restrictions that kept NYC children in masks outdoors through 2022 were too much.

They were fine with cashless bail and New York’s sanctuary city status.

Boys in girls’ sports? Who cares! They vote blue, no matter who.

But even these Democrats find Mamdani to be a bridge too far.