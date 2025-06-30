AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Ford Debuts World’s First Autonomous Car To Leave Factory And Drive Straight To Shop For Repairs https://t.co/PxNK7H3AIC pic.twitter.com/vqOuu4S2av
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 30, 2025
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Ford Debuts World’s First Autonomous Car To Leave Factory And Drive Straight To Shop For Repairs https://t.co/PxNK7H3AIC pic.twitter.com/vqOuu4S2av
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 30, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.