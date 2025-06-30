NEWS YOU CAN USE: For Those Fleeing NYC in Fear of Mamdani, You Really Should Come to California. Please!

You Can Be the Better Person Even As People Call You Stupid

Folks will tell you you’re an idiot for staying in California—when so many businesses and people have fled—but you’ll know better and scoff at them. Just remind them they probably have to deal with things that we don’t have to, like winter!

You Won’t Have to Watch Your City Decline

Think about it—if Mamdani wins, New York City would decline even further, and you’d have to watch it.

You wouldn’t have to in sunny California because that’s already happened to most of our cities. With constant looting, the highest homeless population in the country, human waste covering the streets of San Francisco, and downtown LA now a vast homeless encampment, the decline has already happened in many places. You would avoid having to see it happen in real time.

Sharp-eyed readers may have at this point realized that I am dabbling in sarcasm. The state does have a few issues, I admit it. Okay, the real truth is, we really need your tax dollars because Newsom spent just about all our money on healthcare for illegal aliens. Can’t you help us out?