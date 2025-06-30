IT’S 2025, TRUMP’S BACK IN OFFICE, AND CNN IS BACK TO DOXXING AMERICANS: CNN Helpfully Explaining the Latest in ICE Tracking Apps in Case You, Like, Need to Know.

It’s not like we don’t all know that CNN despises Trump and that CNN anchors and personalities think every illegal alien is another Maryland man just waiting to be free so he can buy a little home in the burbs.

CNN’s mission is to do their level best to make sure those illegals get their share of the American pie, even if it means taking your slice.

In order to do that, they have to mount a stealth mission against the forces of evil – the Trump administration – through all means fair or foul, mostly foul. That includes the nightly diatribes on the various roundtables when Trump policies and enforcement news of the day is loudly decried as inhuman, inhumane, unconstitutional, or all of the above. Even if it means taking repeated corrective ass whuppins from Scott Jennings, they stick like progressive glue to the message no matter what kind of lie they made up to spew.

The ‘reporters’ and ‘news’ anchors have to be a little cagier getting the subversive message across so as not to shred what little credibility they have left, and cause the rest of the six folks in their viewing audience to finally flush the channel from their remote’s station memory.

This was a particularly wicked example of CNN’s creative reporting last night.

Oh, my gosh! The ingenue-like, innocently wide-eyed ‘news’ anchor says to the CNN reporter.’ I heard there’s some chill-axe kind of ICE tracking app people are using. Sounds neat. What exactly is it and HOW DOES IT WORK?

Um…OKAY.

So she shows him.

TRACK REAL-TIME ICE MOVEMENTS JUST LIKE THIS ON THIS APP YOU COULD GET IF YOU WANT RIGHT HERE