VIDEO: An Israeli Soldier Shows Why ‘Israeli Carry’ Can Get You Killed. “I timed it at eight seconds. And that was after he’d gotten away from the attacker, stood up, and drew his gun. What would have happened if he hadn’t had help and needed to draw while rolling around on the ground with the attacker choking him from behind?”
