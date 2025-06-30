THIS IS CNN: Jake Tapper Is Paid Millions A Year To Not Know The News.

When the conversation shifted to the race against Mamdani, Tapper — whose network a jury found is actually fake news — probed Adams about his criticisms of his Democrat opponent. More specifically, the TV personality claimed the incumbent mayor “said recently that the Jewish community in New York should be concerned about him,” and asked, “What specifically has Mamdani said that you think is antisemitic?”

“Pro-Hamas,” Adams replied. “Hamas is a dangerous terrorist organization that should be destroyed. When you embrace the philosophies of Hamas, not only what they do to their own people, but what they did in Gaza, to lift them up and praise them, I think that’s a clear indicator that something is wrong with that.”

Clearly desperate to fulfill his role as a Democrat Party shill, Tapper leapt to Mamdani’s defense by declaring he had no idea what Adams was talking about.

“When did he praise Hamas?” Tapper asked. “I don’t recall him ever praising Hamas.”

It’s remarkable to watch a man who’s paid millions of dollars a year to know what’s happening in the political world to act dumbfounded about Mamdani’s checkered history.