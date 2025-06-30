TERRORIST ATTACK: 82-year-old woman burned in Colorado firebomb attack has died, officials say.

The woman, named as Karen Diamond, was one of 15 people and a dog who were wounded on June 1 when an attacker bearing Molotov cocktails and what the FBI described as a “makeshift flamethrower” attacked the activists a “Run For Their Lives” event, which was attended by peaceful demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas since October 7, 2023.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was indicted last week on 12 federal hate crime counts. He is now facing upgraded charges including two counts of first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

Investigators say Soliman told them he intended to kill the roughly 20 participants at the weekly demonstration on Boulder’s Pearl Street pedestrian mall. But he threw just two of his over two dozen Molotov cocktails while yelling “Free Palestine.”