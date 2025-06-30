ANYONE SURPRISED?
The Right takes pride in being American.
The Left takes pride in believing they’re better than America.
More true now than ever. https://t.co/nCzWos5rvf
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 30, 2025
