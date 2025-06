THE CEASEFIRE THAT WASN’T:

A member of Iran’s National Security Committee issued a warning following the elimination of IRGC commanders:

“Their assassination will not go unanswered. We will deliver a decisive response.”

He added, “Just as they target our leaders, we too can threaten Netanyahu’s life.” pic.twitter.com/xWKaoWOP6l

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 30, 2025