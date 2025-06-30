MORE NUKES IS GOOD NUKES: The Secret Ingredient to AI Dominance? Nuclear Power.

There are many reasons for this increase in demand, but a primary driver is the recent AI boom, which has resulted in surging demand for reliable electricity, primarily due to the rapid deployment of data centers and the need for more advanced computational power, which consumes significant amounts of energy. In the United States, data center demand is expected to account for an estimated twelve percent of total power consumption by 2030 (a three-times increase from current levels). And by now, we’ve all heard the anecdote: an AI search takes ten times the amount of energy as a normal internet search. Pandora’s box has been opened, and the global population is demanding more energy, not less.

The Trump administration (through recent executive orders and new partnerships such as “Stargate”) has made its intentions clear — the United States will lead the world in the AI revolution. It is a matter of national security. The only thing holding the country back is “speed to power.” So, there’s only one thing to do — time to start building.

There are over sixty planned and considered projects for advanced nuclear reactors across North America. At a handful of sites, construction has already begun, and concrete is being poured. And the more we build, the more we learn. We’ll continue to bolster supply chains and the workforce pipeline. We’ll continue to move down the cost curve. Believe it or not, the United States has successfully scaled nuclear before, and we’re about to do it again.