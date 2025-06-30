TO BOLDLY GO WHERE NO JUSTICE HAS GONE BEFORE! Biden’s Lone SCOTUS Pick Wonders What Aliens Would Think Of The Court’s Latest Decision.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett may have penned the majority opinion in the Supreme Court’s recent case on birthright citizenship and nationwide injunctions. But it was Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and her dissent that landed in the spotlight — and not in a good way.

In her opinion for the 6-3 majority in Trump v. Casa, INC, Barrett jabbed at Jackson, suggesting that her dissent was “untethered” to any past precedent and stood in direct opposition to the Constitution.

“We will not dwell on JUSTICE JACKSON’S argument, which is at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself. We observe only this: JUSTICE JACKSON decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary,” Barrett wrote.

But a closer look at Jackson’s dissent reveals that Barrett left out some of the strangest rabbit holes down which Jackson attempted to take the Court.

“A Martian arriving here from another planet would see these circumstances and surely wonder: ‘what good is the Constitution, then?’” Jackson wrote in her dissent.