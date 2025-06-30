OLD AND BUSTED: ‘I’m Not A Witch,’ Republican Candidate Christine O’Donnell Tells Delaware Voters.

—NPR, October 5th, 2010.

The New Hotness?

MAMDANI: I am not and I already have to get used to the fact that the president is going to talk about how I look, how I sound, where I am from and who I am—I'm fighting for the very working people that he ran a campaign… pic.twitter.com/MjNDOaNEIf

WELKER: Trump called you a communist. Are you a communist?

This is not terrible AI, it's a real message from the current frontrunner for NYC Mayor to his socialist comrades.

"The end goal of seizing the means of production."

I can't believe this is actually happening. pic.twitter.com/KNxQV2QCX7

— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 30, 2025