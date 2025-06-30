MIAMI
2017 2025: For New Yorkers Looking to Flee, a Cautionary Warning: Florida Is Not the Paradise You May Envision. “Yes, we have been the preferred destination for many a New York transplant, but as a lifelong resident of this dysfunctional peninsula, allow me to list off a number of reasons that you should think four times, or more, about relocating to this spit of land parked in the temperate south. You need to be made of a certain character to thrive here, and the comforts you have taken to heart in your area simply do not exist here in the psych ward waiting room that is Florida.”
June 30, 2025
MIAMI