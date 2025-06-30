MIAMI 2017 2025: For New Yorkers Looking to Flee, a Cautionary Warning: Florida Is Not the Paradise You May Envision. “Yes, we have been the preferred destination for many a New York transplant, but as a lifelong resident of this dysfunctional peninsula, allow me to list off a number of reasons that you should think four times, or more, about relocating to this spit of land parked in the temperate south. You need to be made of a certain character to thrive here, and the comforts you have taken to heart in your area simply do not exist here in the psych ward waiting room that is Florida.”