June 30, 2025

VIDEO: Hegseth Slams Lying Media. “And then the instinct the instinct of CNN, the instinct of the New York Times, is to try to find a way to spin it for their own political reasons to try to hurt President Trump or our country. They don’t care what the troops think, they don’t care what the world thinks, they want to spin it to try to make him look bad, based on a leak.”

Posted at 12:42 pm by Stephen Green