MELANIE PHILLIPS: Nuremberg at Glastonbury.

Apparently the British government is shocked that the Bob Vylan spot was live-streamed on the BBC. The Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy — the former chair of Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East — has asked the BBC Director-General Tim Davie for an “urgent explanation” about what due diligence it carried out into Bob Vylan. Nandy’s spokesman said:

We strongly condemn the threatening comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

Palestinianism has not just become the cause of causes for the young and progressive classes. It has also become viewed — obscenely — as a moral dividing line between those who lay noisy claim to conscience and those who they claim side with evil. The very reverse is the case. We are watching the performative moralisation of mendacity and murderous hatred.

In Britain, this has now reached critical mass. And both the BBC and the Labour government have played a key role in bringing about this wholesale hijack of conscience and repudiation of justice and rationality, and fuelling this current pre-pogrom climate of hatred of Israel.

Day in, day out the BBC pumps out Hamas propaganda — either from Gaza “sources” or laundered through the utterly compromised and complicit humanitarian and human rights establishment — that twists demonstrable facts in order to represent, entirely falsely, the Israeli targets of genocide as aggressors and human rights abusers.

Through serial lies and libels, through radical decontextualisation and selective reporting, the BBC has presented the IDF as demonic child-killers bent upon starving the Arabs of Gaza and wantonly killing them. Those screaming on innumerable BBC broadcasts about the numbers killed by the IDF in Gaza never acknowledge that, according to Hamas’s own statistics, more than 70 per cent of them were fighting-age males. If the BBC has ever reported on the Gazans being murdered by Hamas for the crime of receiving food aid from the Americans and the Israelis — as they are — or the Gazans expressing hatred of Hamas and gratitude to America and Israel — as they are— this must have somehow slipped under the radar.

The BBC is a principal engine of incitement to hatred of Israel. It embodies a hermetically sealed thought system in the cult of progressivism and, like the university humanities departments that closed the minds of its staff, it is beyond redemption.

As for the Starmer government, this has not only failed to tell people that this whole demonisation of Israel is based on distortion and blood libels but it has actually promoted them itself.