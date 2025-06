MOTHER OF THE YEAR AWARD:

I know people are going to get on Michelle Obama for other reasons, but what struck me is what a weird thing it is for a parent to say, that “the least” significant thing your reproductive system does is create life. I’d be worried how my kids took that. https://t.co/6Uh6brNjtY

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 30, 2025