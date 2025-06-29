NEWS YOU CAN USE: USPS just issued a warning to customers of new ‘brushing’ scam — urges Americans to start treating personal info ‘like cash.’ Here’s what you need to know now.

If a mystery package shows up on your doorstep, don’t assume it’s a lucky break. It could mean your personal information has been exposed.

The U.S. Postal Service is warning Americans about a fast-growing scheme known as a “brushing” scam. It may look like a harmless delivery, like a keychain, some socks, a random kitchen gadget, but it’s often a red flag that cybercriminals have gotten hold of your name and address.

Worse, experts say these schemes can be just the beginning of a broader attempt to exploit your identity or financial accounts.