TIME FLIES: Two years ago today, the Supreme Court decided, in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College, that race discrimination really is illegal. There is still work to do in the area of college admissions: Step 1. Step 2. I’ve got a couple of other steps in mind too, but they will need to be kept under wraps for a while.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.