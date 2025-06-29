TO BOLDLY GO WHERE GRETA HAS GONE BEFORE: William Shatner Says Captain Kirk Would Be ‘Appalled’ At Pace of Climate Change.

Captain James T. Kirk would be appalled at the rapid acceleration of climate change on Earth, says William Shatner, the Montreal-born actor who played the head of the USS Enterprise in the “Star Trek” franchise for decades. “I think he would probably be as appalled as I am,” Shatner said during a recent video call from his home in Los Angeles. The actor said he could imagine Kirk “skywriting” a message to his fellow Earthlings, urging them to take action. “Education, education, read everything,” Shatner said. “Everybody should acquaint themselves with the problem, and make a decision.”

But if Shatner is a true believer in the religion of climate change, then he made a decision to ignore it completely when he went up in one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rockets in 2021: Billionaires’ Single Space Flight Produces a Lifetime’s Worth of Carbon Footprint — Report.

Speaking of the carbon footprint of Bezos and his acolytes: Elites who lecture you about climate change took 90 private jets (or super-yachts) to Jeff Bezos’ wedding.

To coin a couple of Insta-phrases, I’ll believe global warming is a crisis when those who tell me it’s a crisis start to act like it’s a crisis themselves. In the meantime, I don’t want to hear another word about Glenn Reynolds’ carbon footprint.