THE WIMBLEDON POISONER: Avocado out, peas and vegan cream in as Wimbledon goes green.

Crushed peas will replace avocado at food outlets at Wimbledon this year as the All England Club bids to become more sustainable.

Smoked salmon that originates from fish farms has also been declared off the menu, with British trout taking its place.

Avocado has long been a favourite choice for Wimbledon spectators but there have been concerns over the environmental impact of growing them in vast quantities, so crushed — but not mushy — British-grown peas will take their place in dishes such as feta and avocado on toast.

The gardener Alan Titchmarsh, a regular in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, will be delighted — he wrote a letter to The Times in March saying avocados should be treated “like foie gras” and added: “don’t eat them”. He wrote they are “grown where the rainforest has been felled at an alarming rate to accommodate them [and] need huge and often scarce supplies of water” before being shipped 5,000 miles or more.