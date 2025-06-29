HAMAS CHIEF ‘WHO MASTERMINDED OCTOBER 7 ATTACK’ IS KILLED BY ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE, IDF SAY:

The Hamas chief allegedly behind the attacks on October 7 has been killed by an Israeli airstrike, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

In a post on X on Saturday, the IDF reported it ‘eliminated’ Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa in a targeted airstrike on the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza on Friday.

Describing him as both ‘one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing’ and Hamas itself, it said: ‘Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre.’

It continued: ‘As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis.’

The attacks on October 7, 2023, saw thousands of Hamas fighters storm into southern Israel where they killed 1,320 Israelis and took a further 251 hostage.

The IDF claims Al-Issa ‘played a significant role in the planning and execution’ of the attack as well as serving as Head of the Training Headquarters.

The post also suggests he is ‘one of the last remaining senior Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip’ and ‘a key source of knowledge’.

‘The IDF & ISA will continue to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre,’ they added.