JOY REID OUTDOES THE LEFTISTS WHO LIKE TO CALL TRUMP HITLER:

Reid then claimed that Rubio was hoping to inherit the MAGA mantle: “Marco Rubio is doing what he’s doing now because in his mind, he thinks that somehow he can inherit the cult of Donald Trump. That when Trump is aged out and when the devil takes him home, when he goes back below earth, from whence he came, when his soul — when the man — when the creature to which he has sold his soul takes him — he thinks that he will inherit that cult … they all think it. They think they can inherit the cult.” Flying headlong into crazyville, Reid then likened Trump to Jim Jones: “What they don’t understand is that when Jim Jones was gone, there was no other Jim Jones. There was only one Jim Jones. And when he killed all those people in the forests of Guyana, even his son could not become the next Jim Jones. Because cults are sui generis. They worship one person — not even God — they worship one god. And these people are a monotheistic cult. And the mono — the god — is named Donald Trump.” Uh-huh. And so does Reid think that Trump is going to force all of his followers to drink poisoned Kool-Aid? Coming from her, it wouldn’t be a surprise in the least.

She’s not even the first to make the comparison. In August of 2021, the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard reported in his “Liberal Media Scream” column: New CNN low, comparing Trump ‘cult’ to Jonestown massacre.

This week’s Liberal Media Scream features CNN’s Brian Stelter’s Trump Derangement Syndrome hitting a new low, inviting a comparison of the “cult” of Trump to the Jim Jones cult killings in Jonestown, Guyana, in 1978. On his Sunday show, Reliable Sources, the liberal media nag brought aboard Rep. Jackie Speier, who survived the Jonestown massacre, to equate the “cult of Trump” with the mass murder-suicide of 918 followers of Rev. Jim Jones. “I wanted to hear her thoughts about the comparison, the notion of the cult of Trump,” Stelter said in setting up the welcoming California lawmaker. Stelter played along: “It’s scary to hear that when you have observed the Trump phenomenon, you have seen similarities to Jonestown.” Stelter had opened the segment by relaying feedback from international viewers asking, “Why doesn’t the American media just call out Trump for what he is, call Trump fandom for what it is? Sometimes they use the word, cult.”

Do Reid and Stelter know that Jones was a central figure in the San Francisco Democrat machine in the 1970s? The Road to Jonestown.