PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Back in December 2008, the face of NBC News begged the leader of the Democratic Party to raise gasoline prices: Tom Brokaw suggested that then-President Elect Obama tank the economy even more than it was by the end of the year, by sticking it to commuters’ wallets:

Let’s talk for a moment about consumer responsibility when it comes to the auto industries. As soon as gas prices dropped, consumers moved back to the larger cars once again. The SUVs are the big gas consumers. Why not take this opportunity to put a tax on gasoline, bump it back up to $4 a gallon where people were prepared to pay for that, and use that revenue for alternative energy and as a signal to the consumers: “Those days are gone. We’re not going to have gasoline that you could just fill up your tank for 20 bucks anymore.”

The New York Times and the Washington Post were also fine with this idea back then, when it might have been implemented on a national scale. Now that it could — pardon the pun — tank a potential Democrat front runner in 2028, omertà.