THE NEW YORK TIMES IS WORKING OVERTIME TO MAINSTREAM MAMDANI:

As Noam Blum of Tablet tweets, “The weirdest part about this piece is that it has nothing to do with the title. The piece is not about how Jews love Mamdani, nor does it offer any examples of Jews who love Mamdani. I’m legitimately confused by the choice of this title for anything other than rage baiting.” Which brings us to this banger of a headline, which ran on Tuesday:

We really do need a new definition of antisemitism apparently!

With Sharpton. Are they touring Crown Heights next? https://t.co/HpRiyv5PgM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2025

And: NYC mayoral nominee’s anti-Israel views, political rise closely tied to Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour.

UPDATE: