THEY WEREN’T EXACTLY PEACE LOVING BEFORE IT: Left-Wingers Enter New Depths of Rage Over Supreme Court’s Nationwide Injunction Ruling.

As RedState reported, the Trump administration scored a major victory on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled that district court-level nationwide injunctions exceeded judicial authority. That will throw a wrench into the left-wing strategy of seeking universal relief in a select few left-wing jurisdictions across the country and hopefully return some actual balance to the separation of powers within the U.S. government. Of course, while the decision was a victory for common sense and for voters who would prefer judges not overstep their bounds to essentially operate as president, it was a defeat for Democrats who have relied on that abuse to remain in power even when they lose. On MSNBC, Melissa Murray melted down, claiming the Supreme Court had “dealt a death blow to the rule of law.”

Similarly, Democrat strategist Julie Roginsky is having flashbacks to Randi Weingarten’s muddled “No Kings” rally earlier this month:

Which seems strange, because at the start of Obama’s first and third term, leftists went beyond thinking of Obama as a king. In 2009, Newsweek’s Evan Thomas declared that Obama was “Sort of God,” and in 2021, anticipating who would be running the country again, far left Jacobin magazine published a similarly-themed cover:

Speaking of three terms, people once warned about that sort of thing, before Democrats rolled right past that guardrail: