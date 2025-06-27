As Sullivan sees it, the fight for gay marriage had always been one that emphasized this was a change for consenting adults which wouldn’t change how the nuclear family worked for straight people. They could still get married and raise their kids whether the gay couple down the street were married or just living together. The argument from the pro gay marriage side was this changes things for us but not for you. And obviously that worked. It worked not just in court but it worked in the greater population. As noted above, opposition to gay marriage became a minority position even in the Republican Party. But the trans rights movement completely undoes that tacit cultural agreement.

In the gay rights movement, there had always been an unspoken golden rule: Leave children out of it. We knew very well that any overreach there could provoke the most ancient blood libel against us: that we groom and abuse kids. You can bring up your children however you like, we promised. We will leave you alone. We will leave your children alone.

So what did the gender revolutionaries go and do? They focused almost entirely on children and minors. Partly because the adult issues had been resolved or close to it, and partly because true cultural revolutions start with the young, it meant overhauling the education not only of children with gender dysphoria, but of every other kid as well.

Kids all over the country were impacted. Your children were taught in elementary school that being a boy or a girl was something they could choose and change at will. Your daughter found herself running against a trans girl (i.e. a biological male) in athletics. Children in elementary school got to pick pronouns, and some children socially transitioned at school without their parents’ knowledge or permission…

Soon enough, the right began associating what used to be the lesbian and gay movement with this gender extremism, and the L.G.B.T.Q.+ movement responded not by moderating tone or substance, but by closing ranks, seemingly determined to prove its point.