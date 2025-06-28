HOW IT STARTED:
Mamdani has repeatedly said he would “Defund the Police” — and, back during the heyday of the George Floyd riots, he even pushed back when Cuomo said that Defund the Police didn’t really mean defunding the police, with Mamdani insisting that the slogan meant exactly what it said. https://t.co/MrYrd338LF pic.twitter.com/moCSitr5u1
— Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 15, 2025
How it’s going:
🚨The Whole City’s Gonna Burn: NYPD Cops Say They’ll Quit if Zoran Mandari Becomes Mayor
By @LeeroyPress
NYPD officers are warning of a mass exodus from the force if Zoran Mandari is elected mayor — a move they say would throw New York City into a full-blown public safety… pic.twitter.com/zZwt6RN7PT
— Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 27, 2025
More here: City-run grocery stores, defunding police, safe injection sites: What to know about NYC’s next potential mayor.
