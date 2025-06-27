CHRISTIAN TOTO: Is Mel Brooks Torching His Legacy in Real Time?

Quick, what was your favorite scene from “History of the World, Part II?”

Don’t have one? Never saw it? Wasn’t even aware such a project existed?

You’re not alone. Hulu’s ill-fated attempt to revive Mel Brooks’ 1981 comedy didn’t rock the culture. Reviewers were mostly kind, but the streaming series came and went without much fuss.

Blame a crowded marketplace or the fact that it’s hard to duplicate Brooks’ brand of silliness even when he served as an executive producer on the miniseries.

Looking back, it was funnier to leave a film like “History of the World, Part I” as is. The title is part of the joke, no?

Now, Brooks is back. Twice. Is it wise to dust off his comedy classics to appease an industry desperate for IPs?

Will new, inferior Brooks titles diminish his canon?

He just announced a belated sequel to “Spaceballs,” his intermittently funny “Star Wars” spoof from 1987. The original isn’t a classic like “The Producers,” “Young Frankenstein” or “Blazing Saddles,” but it gently skewered George Lucas’ franchise in memorable ways.